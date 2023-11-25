Dent Price Hits $0.0008 (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $84.54 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.