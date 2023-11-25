dYdX (DYDX) Price Tops $3.52 on Top Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, dYdX has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00009328 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $646.97 million and $79.87 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is www.dydx.foundation. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

