Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $590,762.92

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and $590,762.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Electroneum

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,683,773 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

