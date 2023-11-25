ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.97 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. ELIS has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $9,824.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.034306 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,538.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

