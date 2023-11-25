Energi Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,595.44 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $103,595.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004661 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,374,790 coins and its circulating supply is 70,374,882 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

