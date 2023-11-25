Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $19.28 or 0.00051094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $98.90 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00189374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.16 or 0.00604684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00456941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00126120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,212,533 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

