Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Up 2.3%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. 6,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 81,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter valued at $479,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

See Also

