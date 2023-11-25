General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

General Enterprise Ventures Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

