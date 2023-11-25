Got Guaranteed Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $5.23 million and $102,835.34 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

