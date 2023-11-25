HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. HI has a market cap of $2.00 million and $350,457.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.08 or 1.00032879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003969 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,192,924,008.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00073344 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $392,789.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

