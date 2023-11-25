holoride (RIDE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $240,787.18

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. holoride has a market cap of $11.94 million and $240,787.18 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.32 or 0.05501998 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01547805 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $304,029.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars.

