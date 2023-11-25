Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Trading Down 0.3%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 6,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Insight Select Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 73,624 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

