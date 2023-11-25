Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Trading Down 0.3%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 6,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.
Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.