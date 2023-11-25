inSure DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $147,557.50 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $135.12 million and approximately $147,557.50 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.0053234 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $198,285.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

