IOTA Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $545.18 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

