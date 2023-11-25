IOTA Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $545.18 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005558 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
