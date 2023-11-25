Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.50 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.50 million and $555,876.88 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00079509 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00027761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

