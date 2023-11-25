Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.98 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $63,569.38 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

