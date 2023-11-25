Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $28.05 million and $25,593.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,750.34 or 1.00010679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003970 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000695 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,147.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

