MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $87.75 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.23 or 0.00050928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $87.75 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.08 or 1.00032879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003969 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.9775646 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,459,964.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.