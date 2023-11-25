MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Trading Down 0.6%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 22,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 49,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
