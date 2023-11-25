MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Trading Down 0.6%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 22,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 49,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 429,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 136,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

