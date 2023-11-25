Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $213.74 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $213.74 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00056289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,517,491 coins and its circulating supply is 789,375,512 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.