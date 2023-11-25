MXC (MXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.82 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. MXC has a total market cap of $31.82 million and $2.04 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One MXC token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Token Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 5,329,931,600 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.00590912 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,812,429.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

