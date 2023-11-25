My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $459,581.68 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003059 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004863 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

