Navcoin Trading Up 62.1% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $42,561.73 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

