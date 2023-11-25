Navcoin Trading Up 63.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $38,547.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00142122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,434.98 or 1.60064128 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.