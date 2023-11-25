Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Down 0.3 %
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.
