ONUS 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130.86 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, ONUS has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $34.70 million and approximately $130.86 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.35699055 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

