PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $14.45 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and $1.44 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

