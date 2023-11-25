PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0455

PegNet (PEG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $101.40 million and approximately $58,857.62 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet was first traded on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegCoin Swiss Franc (PEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PegCoin Swiss Franc has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of PegCoin Swiss Franc is 0.04588095 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26,766.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.