PotCoin Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $482.24 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00189909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016334 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

