QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0015

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $179,082.98 and approximately $22,356.98 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,750.34 or 1.00010679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003970 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152015 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $22,417.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

