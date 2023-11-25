Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Stock Price Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Trading Up 10.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
