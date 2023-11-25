Safe 1-Day Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. Safe has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00007954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00142122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00025285 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000165 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,434.98 or 1.60064128 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00467725 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

