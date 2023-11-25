Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $252.97 million and approximately $787,792.67 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00190252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00601908 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010515 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00455243 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00051449 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00126157 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,730,775,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,706,693,497 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
