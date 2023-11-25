Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $252.97 million and approximately $787,792.67 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00190252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00601908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00455243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00126157 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,730,775,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,706,693,497 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

