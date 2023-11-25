Status (SNT) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $163.69 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.78 or 1.00039382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000850 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003970 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,006,905 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,006,904.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04276151 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $21,484,119.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

