Steem Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $115.35 million and $1.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00190252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00601908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00455243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00126157 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,310,886 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.