Steem (STEEM) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Steem has a market capitalization of $119.36 million and $19.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,342,052 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

