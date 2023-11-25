Stratis 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.94 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002806 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $164.82 million and approximately $55.94 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,076.42 or 0.05501759 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,646,971 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

