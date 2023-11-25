Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $164.67 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $164.67 million and $89.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.10 or 0.05512395 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012430 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,641,301 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.