Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $76.15 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00606581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00126366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

