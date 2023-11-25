Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $448.45 million and $34.35 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001755 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001694 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,829,557,549,154 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,664,129,884 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.