Ultra Market Cap Hits $68.50 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $68.50 million and approximately $975,606.14 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,746.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.00604997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00126171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020838 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00025286 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,184,378 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,184,377.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19406574 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $976,649.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

