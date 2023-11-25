USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.92

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $102.72 million and approximately $191,306.31 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.16 or 0.00604684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00126120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.92279939 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $195,691.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

