Verge One Day Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Verge has a total market cap of $58.08 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00189374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.16 or 0.00604684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00456941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00126120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.