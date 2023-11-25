Wanchain 1-Day Volume Reaches $750,797.19 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $42.47 million and $750,797.19 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004661 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,353,375 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

