WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,562.58 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $16,562.58 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 65.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00189287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016226 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.