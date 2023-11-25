World Mobile Token Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $66.89 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012430 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004661 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 495,061,974 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

