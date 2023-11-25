Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.73 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and $12,183.17 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,380,415,865 coins and its circulating supply is 35,298,278,309 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,380,415,864.982 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39275705 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $29,796.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

