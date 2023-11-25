ZClassic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.07 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $696,453.90 and $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00079287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

