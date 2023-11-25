ZEDXION (USDZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $86.87 billion and approximately $1.65 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

