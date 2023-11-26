aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.43 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $313.58 million and $9.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001973 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001772 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,215,556 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.